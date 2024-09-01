Americana Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AGG opened at $100.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.53.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.