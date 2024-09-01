Analysts Set Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

