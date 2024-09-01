Andrew Blattman Purchases 148,528 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

IPH Limited (ASX:IPHGet Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman acquired 148,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.34 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of A$941,667.52 ($636,261.84).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

IPH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. IPH’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About IPH

(Get Free Report)

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.