Andrew Blattman Purchases 148,528 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman acquired 148,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.34 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of A$941,667.52 ($636,261.84).
IPH Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.
IPH Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. IPH’s payout ratio is 140.00%.
About IPH
IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IPH
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for IPH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.