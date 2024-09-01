Andrew Blattman Purchases 148,528 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman acquired 148,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.34 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of A$941,667.52 ($636,261.84).

IPH Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53.

IPH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. IPH’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, Intellectual Property Services Canada, and Adjacent Businesses.

