Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 2.5% on Insider Selling

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.78. 96,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,965,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Specifically, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Annexon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Annexon Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,329 shares during the period.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.