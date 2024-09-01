ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65,942 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 5,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 4,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $321.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

