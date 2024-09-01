Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lifted by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in AON by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $343.72 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $345.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.86.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

