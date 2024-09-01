Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $4.33 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Get Aozora Bank alerts:

Aozora Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.