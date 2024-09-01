Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 36,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

