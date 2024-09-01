Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $33,912,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,026,492,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,532,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

