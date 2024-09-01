Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.9 %

Aptiv stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.