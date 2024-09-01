Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.65%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.