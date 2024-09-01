Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after buying an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $309,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $113.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

