Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $4,014,624.68 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,628 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $4,014,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $146.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at $209,884,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

