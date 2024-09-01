Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 2,614,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 123.2 days.

Argosy Minerals Price Performance

Shares of ARYMF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. Argosy Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. The company's flagship project is the 77.5% owned Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions and mining easement right landholdings located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

