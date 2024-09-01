ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 25%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 168,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 78,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of ARHT Media from C$0.20 to C$0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ARHT Media
ARHT Media Price Performance
ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 1,395.47% and a negative net margin of 189.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter.
About ARHT Media
ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARHT Media
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.