Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Up 11.3% in August

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 15,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.29. ARM has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $10,463,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

