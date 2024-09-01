ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 1.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $137.10 and last traded at $134.29. 2,488,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,306,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARM. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.89.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,463,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ARM by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

