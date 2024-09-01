Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

