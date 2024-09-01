ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.61. 229,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 720,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.87.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $877,137.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,150,420.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,131,411 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.