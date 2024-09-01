Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total value of $4,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 329,099 shares in the company, valued at $93,121,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.38.

NYSE:AJG opened at $292.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $218.63 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

