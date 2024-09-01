Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARTV. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh bought 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

