Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $234.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $235.10.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

