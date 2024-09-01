Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 10,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.79. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ALAB. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 136.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 160,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

