AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Up 4.1%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 49,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 764,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

