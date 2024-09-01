AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,700 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 672,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 467.3 days.

AutoCanada Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $11.11 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

