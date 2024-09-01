Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $285.00 at Bank of America

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after buying an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after acquiring an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after acquiring an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.