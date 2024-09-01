Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,060,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total transaction of $25,354,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,750 shares of company stock worth $56,105,818. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $364.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.11.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

