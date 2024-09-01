B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the July 31st total of 385,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Down 10.6 %

Shares of RILYN stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

