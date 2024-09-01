BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director David E. Rainbolt Sells 18,376 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $1,951,898.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,779,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 30.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in BancFirst by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.