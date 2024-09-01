BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director David E. Rainbolt Sells 18,376 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $1,951,898.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,779,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ BANF opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $110.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in BancFirst by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
