Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 498.0 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
