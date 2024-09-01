Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 498.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

