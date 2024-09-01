Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $53,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after buying an additional 153,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,630,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $22,110,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 293,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total value of $219,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AZPN opened at $234.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $235.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.71.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.