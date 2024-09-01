Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Exponent worth $50,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $108.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $108.80.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,956 shares of company stock worth $3,063,900. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exponent

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.