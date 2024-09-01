Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $50,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 257,806 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,628,000 after purchasing an additional 142,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

