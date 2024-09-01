Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 107,653 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $49,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

