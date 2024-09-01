Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 122,993 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Genpact worth $48,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Genpact by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $39.23 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

