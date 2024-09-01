Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,587,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

