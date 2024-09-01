Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $51,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 443,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.