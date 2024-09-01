Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.90 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Allison Transmission worth $51,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 73,241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Allison Transmission by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.8 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.