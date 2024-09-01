Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.94 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $51,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Calix by 516.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 1,349,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $242,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 944,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,259,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,483,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Calix by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 386,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALX opened at $37.24 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

