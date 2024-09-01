Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.35 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $53,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,223,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AMG stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $189.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $1,547,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,883,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

