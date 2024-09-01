Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.99 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $53,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $147.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

