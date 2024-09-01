Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.01 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $54,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $45,308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,291,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,782,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,311,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 169,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UBSI. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.