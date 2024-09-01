Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $51,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DB. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.