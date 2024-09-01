Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 11.55% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $52,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 193,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,129,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 189,947 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

