Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 169,222 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $54,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,312,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,079 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 112.9% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 867,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 244.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 303,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.