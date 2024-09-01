Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $51,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 1.27.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STEP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on StepStone Group

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.