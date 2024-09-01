Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $55,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,442,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $212.41 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.30.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

