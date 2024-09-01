Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,145 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $53,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.88.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

