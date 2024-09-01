Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,198 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Sealed Air worth $53,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

NYSE SEE opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

