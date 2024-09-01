Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,619 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $54,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE opened at $1,342.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $989.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $614.22 and a 1 year high of $1,374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

